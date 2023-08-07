News you can trust since 1904
Plans announced for new play area at Hucknall primary school

Plans have been submitted for a new play area to be created at Beardall Fields Priamry School in Hucknall.
By John Smith
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 09:53 BST

The plans have been submitted to Nottinghamshire Council because the applicant is Ashfield Council.

The plans are for the current main grassed play area at the school to be taken up and replaced with the Duralawn sufacing, on which low-level play equipment will be installed.

The equipment will be for school pupils’ use only between the hours of 9am and 3.30pm.

To view the plans, visit nottinghamshire.gov.uk/planningsearch/plandisp.aspx?AppNo=FR3/4559

