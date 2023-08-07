Plans announced for new play area at Hucknall primary school
Plans have been submitted for a new play area to be created at Beardall Fields Priamry School in Hucknall.
The plans have been submitted to Nottinghamshire Council because the applicant is Ashfield Council.
The plans are for the current main grassed play area at the school to be taken up and replaced with the Duralawn sufacing, on which low-level play equipment will be installed.
The equipment will be for school pupils’ use only between the hours of 9am and 3.30pm.
To view the plans, visit nottinghamshire.gov.uk/planningsearch/plandisp.aspx?AppNo=FR3/4559