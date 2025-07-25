Plans for another 84 new homes in Hucknall submitted to the council

Developers Bellway Homes have submitted plans to Ashfield Council to build another 84 new homes in Hucknall.

The plans are for houses on some old allotments off Lime Tree Road that are adjacent to Bellway’s large Abbey Fields Grange development off Nottingham Road.

Bellway say the houses will range one to four-bedroom properties with 16 being designated as affordable housing and will make a ‘positive contribution to the continued growth of Hucknall’.

But many residents say the plans will destroy wildlife habitat and put Hucknall’s already overstretched infranstructure under even more strain – especially with work to build the large Top Wighay Farm development also now getting underway – and have commented on the plans to object.

Plans have been submitted to build 84 houses on allotments off Lime Tree Road. Photo: Google

Rachel Cooper wrote: “This area is the home to a lot of wildlife including nesting birds, foxes and hedgehogs.

"Hucknall's nature areas are being destroyed, let wildlife retain the few areas it has left to survive

Hucknall is full, the services are stretched already, the roads are gridlocked at rush hour and when it rains heavily access roads to Hucknall flood.”

Ella Ferris posted: “This is an allotment, we have a two-year waiting list for allotments in our area, this shows the demand for allotments.

“In a time when the price of food is increasing, allotments hold a key role – having a growing space is essential.”

And Helen Ackroyd put: “Please do not destroy more habitat to add more houses that will not be eco and have no facilities.

"Hucknall services, schools and wildlife cannot support it.”

In their design and access statement, Bellway say the site constitutes a further phase of the existing Abbey Fields development and that vehicle access to the site would be through the Abbey Fields Grange and not the current small entrance on Lime Tree Road that was primarily for pedestrians.

On the issue on habit and wildlife, they said: “The site is currently designated as green belt, however the site is part of a wider allocation for housing in the emerging local plan.

“A large proportion of the existing trees and hedges on the site boundaries will be retained and enhanced with additional planting.”

In their comments on the plans, addressing the issue of medical provision in the town, and the extra demands on it the development would bring, Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) said in a statement: “The development is proposing 84 dwellings which would result in an increased patient population of approximately 210.

"It is unlikely that NHS England or Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB would support a single-handed GP development as the solution to sustainably meet the needs of the housing development and that the health contribution would ideally be invested in enhancing capacity/infrastructure with existing local practices.

"All practices in the area are working at capacity and therefore in order to make this development acceptable from a health perspective the infrastructure will need to be developed to accommodate the increased population.

"Infrastructure financing in the form of Section 106 will therefore be required to ensure that there is adequate primary care health facilities in the area.”

The ICB said it will be requesting £89,250 in Section 106 monies towards this.

To view or comment on the plans, visit https://planning.ashfield.gov.uk/planning-applications and use planning reference V/2025/0405.