Plans for second pool - and eco-friendly boosts - at Hucknall Leisure Centre set for go-ahead

Ashfield District Council’s planning committee will review the authority’s plans for the Linby Road venue.

The council went to tender earlier this year to find a builder for the project, with its existing leisure provider Everyone Active awarded the contract to run the upgraded facilities.

Under the plans, a second swimming pool will be created – in addition to the revamped gym, which is already complete.

Hucknall Leisure Centre is undergoing a full-scale revamp

The latest stage is set to be approved next Wednesday (December 15) at a planning meeting.

Documents state the building will include solar PV panels, providing the ‘opportunity to utilise renewable energy’.

Energy from the panels will be used to power essential building demands including lighting, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The upgraded centre will also feature electric vehicle charging points.

The authority is also planning tree planting on the west side of the building, with areas of hard and soft landscaping included in the proposals.

In February the council confirmed its upgraded leisure centre will become “more inclusive”, offering sensory equipment in its swimming pools, an online activity offer and community programmes.

Concessionary rates for ‘priority’ groups will continue and the works will include apprenticeships, work placements and volunteering opportunities for Ashfield residents.

Commenting at the September cabinet, Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who is portfolio holder for licensing, environmental health and regulatory services represents Hucknall North, welcomed the upgrades.

He said: “It’s something close to my heart as a Hucknall councillor, and I welcome this.

“With the new fitness suite, the new changing facilities, the new reception area and the extension of an extra swimming pool, it’s the icing on the cake.”