However, anyone hoping it might be a new block of public toilets for the town will be disappointed.

The plans are for toilets that will be for use by staff of tram operator Nottingham Express Transit only.

Plans have been submitted for new staff toilets at Hucknall tram stop

Advertisement

Advertisement

The application says: “This application is for installation/construction of a modular toilet building with two cubicles.

“The toilet building is required to provide safe and efficient toilet facilities for NET tram drivers and other NET staff.

“The building will be constructed within the existing park and ride site.”