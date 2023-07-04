News you can trust since 1904
Plans revealed for new staff toilets at Hucknall tram stop

Plans have been submitted to Ashfield Council for a new toilet block at Hucknall tram stop.
By John Smith
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:06 BST

However, anyone hoping it might be a new block of public toilets for the town will be disappointed.

The plans are for toilets that will be for use by staff of tram operator Nottingham Express Transit only.

The application says: “This application is for installation/construction of a modular toilet building with two cubicles.

“The toilet building is required to provide safe and efficient toilet facilities for NET tram drivers and other NET staff.

“The building will be constructed within the existing park and ride site.”

To view the application, or comment on it, visit bit.ly/3CYpuGU

