Plans submitted to turn popular former Hucknall hardware store into flats

Hucknall Home Improvement Centre on Annesley Road closed down last year after 35 years, after owners Mike and Kathryn Coultas retired following the sad news of a cancer diagnosis for Mike.

The shop has been empty since last October and now Ashmore Developments want to turn the empty space into flats.

On its application, Ashmore says it wants to covert the ground floor and rear sections of the building that made up the old shop into ‘three new homes for professional single people working in the local area’.

The building also has an existing first-floor flat above the old shop which is to be retained as part of the plans.