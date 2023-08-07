Plans to replace and reopen café close to M1 junction for Annesley and Hucknall

The café , formerly known as [email protected], has been closed for some time, but now plans are being put forward to bring customers back again.

The application, which can be viewed and commented on through the council’s planning website at bit.ly/3YqJn3d, also includes plans for an outdoor seating area adjacent to the café building.

New plans have been put forward to replace and re-open the old [email protected] Cafe near the M1 junction. Photo: Google

Applicant Natasha Finch said: “I have currently took over the cabin café, [email protected], which is currently in very bad condition.

“Our plans would be to remove the old cabin and replace it for a smaller cabin and reopen as a cafe under a new name.”