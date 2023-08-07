News you can trust since 1904
Plans to replace and reopen café close to M1 junction for Annesley and Hucknall

Plans to replace and reopen a layby café close to M1 junction for Annesley and Hucknall have been submitted to Ashfield Council.
By John Smith
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 14:43 BST

The café , formerly known as [email protected], has been closed for some time, but now plans are being put forward to bring customers back again.

The application, which can be viewed and commented on through the council’s planning website at bit.ly/3YqJn3d, also includes plans for an outdoor seating area adjacent to the café building.

New plans have been put forward to replace and re-open the old Ma@27 Cafe near the M1 junction. Photo: GoogleNew plans have been put forward to replace and re-open the old Ma@27 Cafe near the M1 junction. Photo: Google
New plans have been put forward to replace and re-open the old [email protected] Cafe near the M1 junction. Photo: Google
Applicant Natasha Finch said: “I have currently took over the cabin café, [email protected], which is currently in very bad condition.

“Our plans would be to remove the old cabin and replace it for a smaller cabin and reopen as a cafe under a new name.”

The café would be on the same site as the current closed one is at present, in a lay-by on Mansfield Road coming from Underwood, just before the M1 junction.

