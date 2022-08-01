Plans have been submitted to Ashfield District Council by Edward Hall, of LGG Global Limited, acting on behalf of Dino Labbate, of Swish Architecture Limited, to convert the old boozer into eight one-bedroom flats and one nine-bedroom flat.

The pub has struggled as a business since the pandemic and closed its doors for good earlier this year.

Plans have been submitted to turn the Yew Tree pub in Hucknall into flats

The planning proposals are to convert the existing pub on the ground floor into apartments, along with converting the existing apartment on the first floor into additional units and also converting the existing storage space on the second floor into apartments.

The Yew Tree would be the latest in a line of old Hucknall pubs that have disappeared or been turned into housing, with the Chequers on High Street now being converted into an HMO while developers have also been given the green light to turn the Portland Arms on Annesley Road into flats.