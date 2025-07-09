Police appeal for help to find missing Bulwell man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man reported missing from Bulwell.

Connor was last seen at 11am on Tuesday, July 8 and police are concerned for his safety.

Connor is described as around 5ft 6in tall and is of slim build with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and beige shorts.

If you have seen Connor or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 630 of Tuesday 8 July 2025.