Police appeal for help to find missing Bulwell man

By John Smith
Published 9th Jul 2025, 08:45 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 08:47 BST
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man reported missing from Bulwell.

Connor was last seen at 11am on Tuesday, July 8 and police are concerned for his safety.

Connor is described as around 5ft 6in tall and is of slim build with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and beige shorts.

If you have seen Connor or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 630 of Tuesday 8 July 2025.

