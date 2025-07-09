Police appeal for help to find missing Bulwell man
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man reported missing from Bulwell.
Connor was last seen at 11am on Tuesday, July 8 and police are concerned for his safety.
Connor is described as around 5ft 6in tall and is of slim build with short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and beige shorts.
If you have seen Connor or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 630 of Tuesday 8 July 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.