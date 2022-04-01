Police appeal for help to find missing Newstead girl
Police are appealing for help to find a girl who has gone missing from the Newstead area.
Friday, 1st April 2022, 7:45 am
Charley Pearl went missing 8pm on Thursday, March 31.
She is described as a white female, of slim build, around 5ft 5in tall.
She is described as having black hair and was last seen wearing a black Nike hoody, blue/black jeans and white Nike trainers.
If you have seen Charley or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0592 of 31 March.