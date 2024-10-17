Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man reported missing from Hucknall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shay was reported missing from the Hucknall area on October 14 and officers are concerned for his safety.

Shay is described as around 6ft 4in tall and is of slim build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as having short brown hair and was last seen wearing dark coloured clothing and trainers.

Can you help police find Shay who has gone missing from Hucknall? Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Shay is known to frequent the St Anns and Sherwood areas.

If you have seen Shay or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 109 of Monday 14 October 2024.