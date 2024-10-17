Police appeal to find missing Hucknall man
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man reported missing from Hucknall.
Shay was reported missing from the Hucknall area on October 14 and officers are concerned for his safety.
Shay is described as around 6ft 4in tall and is of slim build.
He is described as having short brown hair and was last seen wearing dark coloured clothing and trainers.
Shay is known to frequent the St Anns and Sherwood areas.
If you have seen Shay or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 109 of Monday 14 October 2024.
