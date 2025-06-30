Police appeal to find missing Hucknall man
Shay has been missing from the Hucknall area since June 25 and officers are concerned for his safety.
Shay is described as around 6ft 5in tall and is of slim build.
He is described as having long hair which is normally tied in a ponytail.
He has a blotchy complexion and was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
Shay is known to frequent the city centre, St Anns and Sutton areas.
If you have seen Shay or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 761 of Wednesday 25 June 2025.
