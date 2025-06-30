Police appeal to find missing Hucknall man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man missing from Hucknall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shay has been missing from the Hucknall area since June 25 and officers are concerned for his safety.

Shay is described as around 6ft 5in tall and is of slim build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as having long hair which is normally tied in a ponytail.

Can you help find missing Hucknall man Shay? Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He has a blotchy complexion and was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Shay is known to frequent the city centre, St Anns and Sutton areas.

If you have seen Shay or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 761 of Wednesday 25 June 2025.