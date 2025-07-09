Police appeal to find missing Hucknall man

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing Hucknall man.

Adrian was last seen in the Hucknall area around 8.15pm on Tuesday, July 8 and officers are extremely concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Adrian left home in his distinctive grey VW Transporter van with a the registration starting V19,.

Since the images released were taken, the vehicle has also had a red stripe added to the top and bottom grills, red badge infills to the front VW symbol, and a large floral type red rear view mirror hanger installed.

Police need the public's help to find Adrian. Photo: Nottinghamshire Polce

Adrian and his van were last sighted on Derby Road in Eastwood before he disappeared.

Adrian is described as 60 years-old, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, no facial hair, with short dark brown hair.

Adrian was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the side, black trainers and a black watch on his left wrist.

If you have seen Adrian or his vehicle or have any information about their whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0785_08072025.

Alternatively if you see Adrian or his vehicle please call 999 immediately.