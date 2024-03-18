Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cathy, aged 54, was reported missing from the Hucknall area having last been seen on Sunday, March 17 at around 10pm.

Police are concerned for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cathy is described as 5ft 6in tall, slim build with long ginger hair.

Police are appealing for help to find missing Hucknall woman Cathy

She was last seen wearing black jacket, black jumper, cream skirt and black tights.