Police appeal to find missing Hucknall woman Cathy

Police have appealled for the public’s help to find a missing Hucknall woman.
By John Smith
Published 18th Mar 2024, 11:23 GMT
Cathy, aged 54, was reported missing from the Hucknall area having last been seen on Sunday, March 17 at around 10pm.

Police are concerned for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.

Cathy is described as 5ft 6in tall, slim build with long ginger hair.

Police are appealing for help to find missing Hucknall woman Cathy
She was last seen wearing black jacket, black jumper, cream skirt and black tights.

If you have seen Cathy or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 728 of the 17th March 2024.

