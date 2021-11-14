Police concerned for boy missing from Bulwell area

Zakai Harkins-Charles was reported missing from the Bulwell area at around 8pm on Sunday.

Zakai is described as slim and around 1m 7cm tall.

He is described as having short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, black jogging bottoms, a grey blue and burgundy T-shirt, orange socks and black sliders.

Zakai Harkins-Charles.