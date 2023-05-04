News you can trust since 1904
Police provide update after human remains found in Nottinghamshire field

Specialist officers are continuing their investigation at a field in Nottinghamshire after human remains were discovered.

By John Smith
Published 4th May 2023, 17:45 BST- 1 min read

Police have been at the site in Coxmoor Road in Sutton since Wednesday, April 26 and will continue to be there for the next few days.

There is still a cordon in place and a no fly-zone over the scene which includes drones while officers carry out their inquiries.

Officers are being supported by scientists including an anthropologist.

Investigations are ongoing at the site in Sutton where human remains were found
Forensic and DNA work is still being carried out so that formal identification can be made.

Superintendent for the County, Claire Rukas said: “We know that the public will be eager to know what has happened and who this person is.

“At this time there is nothing to indicate that this is an archaeological find but until further tests are carried out we are not going to be able to say anything further.

“We are therefore treating it as ongoing police investigation.

“We will provide all the information we have as soon as we get it. This is a complex investigation and unfortunately investigations like this do take time.

“We were expecting to be at the site for seven days but will be extending that into next week while more work is carried out.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience.

"It is really important that no stone is left unturned and we carry out a thorough investigation into who this person is and how they died.”

Coxmoor Road has been closed since the human remains were discovered and police have not said whether it will reopen soon.