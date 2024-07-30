Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Hucknall are asking residents what more they can do to improve engagement between them.

Police already hold numerous beat surgeries around the town and are hosting a series of drop-in sessions at various locations this August.

But now they are asking the people of Hucknall whether holding additional surgeries online would be the best way for them to better establish what issues are the most important in residents’ eyes.

Posting on the Ashfield Police Facebook page, PC Neil Reddish said: “We are committed to earning your trust and confidence and know we need to improve our engagement so we can focus on the things that really matter to the people of Hucknall.

"We know to really earn your trust we need to problem solve and reduce the issues which are affecting local people.

“We already conduct a number of in person beat surgeries each month, these have been advertised on social media for some time.

"We hope some of you have attended and have found them beneficial.

"These beat surgeries will continue to be held and we look forward to seeing you there.

“These events will now also be advertised on NottsAlerts which allows us to invite signed up members and receive their feedback post event.

“We do fully appreciate that some people may not be in position to attend these events in person, we all lead busy lives and not everyone is able to physically access them.

"We now hope to introduce online beat surgeries to resolve this issue and offer a platform for everyone to share any concerns and to help us understand the issues affecting the community in Hucknall

“We want to understand if there is additional value for us and you, the residents of Hucknall, in us holding some of our surgeries online.

"Would they be more accessible to the public or would they be seen as a barrier to seeing an officer in person?

"We are not sure hence we have created a survey that will help us start to understand the public’s feelings and if there is value to tailor how we conduct them for best impact, we’d love it if you could take a couple of minutes to share your opinion.”