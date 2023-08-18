Sands works to reduce the number of babies dying and to support anyone affected by the death of a baby, before, during or shortly after birth, whenever this happened and for as long as they need support.

And for the Half Moon, this is especially poignant after one staff member’s sister recently suffered this awful tragedy, prompting the pub to choose Sands for what it hopes will become an annual charity barbecue each year, supporting a different charity each time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McKenzie Phillips, pub manager, said: “Helping Sands runs close to the hearts of the staff.

The Half Moon in Hucknall is staging a charity barbecue in aid of Sands during the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Google

"We’re going to be going a tombola, raffles, free barbecue food with burgers and sausages from Cassidy’s Butchers and vegan food too.

"There’s going to be a jam band playing, there’s a couple of people singing, we’ve got face painting and a craft area for the kids and a candyfloss machine too.”

The event is taking place at the pub on South Street on Saturday, August 26 from 2pm to 6pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McKenzie continued: “Sands is a hospital-based charity and our staff member Megan has done various individual fundraisers for Sands but this is our first one.

"We’re hoping to make it an annual thing helping a different charity each time, like Cancer Research one year, Kids Trust the next and onwards.