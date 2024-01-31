Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Facilities at the Jamie Brough Pavilion on Papplewick Green have had a major overhaul including the creation of new a new multi-purpose studio space which will be available to hire, a new kitchen and new changing facilities.

The revamped building will be run by the council’s leisure operator, Everyone Active who also manage the Kirkby, Hucknall and Lammas Leisure Centres in the district.

Following the £100,000 investment, the facility is now able to host indoor classes and activities in a purpose-built space improving access for a greater range of opportunities.

Pictured at the revamped Jamie Brough Pavillion in Hucknall are, from left: Couns Gordon Mann, Chris Huskinson, John Wilmott and Lee Waters and Everyone Active’s Lorenzo Clark. Photo: Submitted

Coun Chris Huskinson (Ash Ind), executive lead for leisure, health and wellbeing at the council, said: “This is a very welcomed project and welcomed by our community and builds on the £22.5m already invested in Ashfield.

"So if you have any ideas or you already run a club please contact Everyone Active at [email protected]

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, added: “The health and wellbeing of the local community is our number one priority and we are really pleased to be given the opportunity to build further on that at this site.

"The adding of new studio space is hugely exciting and will enable us to deliver activities which meet demand and provide significant benefits for residents’ physical and mental health.”