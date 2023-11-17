Pupils take the classroom outdoors

The Eco Council from Holgate Primary & Nursery School took the classroom outdoors this week when they planted free trees from the Woodland Trust.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The school successfully applied for a tree pack of over 400 trees from the Trust after successful implementing the program in previous years.

Alex Walker - site manager at the school said:

“The children, who are part of our Eco Council, have really engaged in the project; learning about different species of trees and planning where they are going to be planted. They worked really hard to get the trees into the ground”.

Children preped to plant

Samantha Sheridan – Head of School at the school said:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As a school we are proud of the work that the children are doing to develop the school environment. Our Eco Council has been incredibly proactive this year in helping to develop a more environmentally sustainable approach.”

The Woodland Trust’s Schools and Community Engagement Manager Karen Letten said:

“Trees create inspiring learning spaces - natural, sustainable, and dynamic outdoor classrooms where pupils can mix mud with maths and spades with science while connecting with nature and having fun. It’s these lessons that the children will remember well into adulthood.”

Eco Council Member, Ivy Walker, planting

Woodland Trust commissioned research shows that primary age children who plant trees felt that they were ‘doing their bit’ to help the environment and remember it as a significant experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Trust has over a million saplings to give away each year, thanks to generous funding by lead partners Sainsbury’s, Lloyds Bank, OVO Energy, DFS Furniture, players of People’s Postcode Lottery, Joules, Bank of Scotland and Sofology.