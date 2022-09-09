Queen Elizabeth II death: a look back on how Hucknall and Bulwell folk celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The nation has come together in tribute and grief following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The historic news broke on Thursday and comes just weeks after the icon marked 70 years on the throne.
Here we take a look back at how Hucknall and Bulwell celebrated her Platinum Jubilee – memories that will last a lifetime and will bring comfort to those locally grieving her loss.
The Queen was a mainstay of Britain and the depth of celebrations to mark the landmark since her Coronation demonstrates the regard in which she was held.
Up and down the land, there were events and street parties to celebrate her UK’s longest reigning monarch ever.
And in Hucknall and Bulwell, there were parties and events everywhere you looked.
Here are some great pictures of the celebrations that happened locally.