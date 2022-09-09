News you can trust since 1904
Bunting and party hats were in full view as Hucknall and Bulwell celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II death: a look back on how Hucknall and Bulwell folk celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The nation has come together in tribute and grief following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The historic news broke on Thursday and comes just weeks after the icon marked 70 years on the throne.

By John Smith
Friday, 9th September 2022, 8:49 am

Here we take a look back at how Hucknall and Bulwell celebrated her Platinum Jubilee – memories that will last a lifetime and will bring comfort to those locally grieving her loss.

The Queen was a mainstay of Britain and the depth of celebrations to mark the landmark since her Coronation demonstrates the regard in which she was held.

Up and down the land, there were events and street parties to celebrate her UK’s longest reigning monarch ever.

And in Hucknall and Bulwell, there were parties and events everywhere you looked.

Here are some great pictures of the celebrations that happened locally.

1. Station Hotel, Hucknall

Stalls and games were set out on the patio area outside the Station Hotel

Photo: Other

Photo Sales

2. Station Hotel, Hucknall

Children's entertainers also helped keep youngsters amused on the day

Photo: Other

Photo Sales

3. Sherwood House, Linby

Bunting and balloons created a colourful setting for everyone to enjoy

Photo: Facebook

Photo Sales

4. Sherwood House, Linby

Staff and residents enjoyed a big Jubilee party in the sunshine

Photo: Facebook

Photo Sales
Elizabeth IIQueenHucknallBulwellBritain
Next Page
Page 1 of 7