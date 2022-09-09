Queen Elizabeth II death: a look back on how Hucknall and Bulwell folk celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Here we take a look back at how Hucknall and Bulwell celebrated her Platinum Jubilee – memories that will last a lifetime and will bring comfort to those locally grieving her loss.

The Queen was a mainstay of Britain and the depth of celebrations to mark the landmark since her Coronation demonstrates the regard in which she was held.

Up and down the land, there were events and street parties to celebrate her UK’s longest reigning monarch ever.

And in Hucknall and Bulwell, there were parties and events everywhere you looked.

Here are some great pictures of the celebrations that happened locally.

1. Station Hotel, Hucknall Stalls and games were set out on the patio area outside the Station Hotel

2. Station Hotel, Hucknall Children's entertainers also helped keep youngsters amused on the day

3. Sherwood House, Linby Bunting and balloons created a colourful setting for everyone to enjoy

4. Sherwood House, Linby Staff and residents enjoyed a big Jubilee party in the sunshine