Queen Elizabeth II death: Hucknall and Bulwell emergency services honour our late monarch

All police officers take an oath pledging to serve the Queen and the Nottinghamshire force – and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner – have expressed their sadness at the loss of the country’s longest-serving monarch.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty and the Royal Family, all flags throughout Nottinghamshire’s police stations will fly at half-mast.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford led tributes on behalf of Nottinghamshire Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire and said: “As servants of the Crown, it has been an honour to serve Her Majesty the Queen and we are deeply saddened by this news today.”

Police officers adjust a Union flag next to tributes to Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

“She was undoubtedly a remarkable figurehead for the country, criminal justice and the countless causes she championed. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this solemn time and we join the rest of the policing family across England and Wales in paying our respects.”

Commissioner Caroline Henry said: "My office and I are deeply moved by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"She epitomised a true commitment to public service which will undoubtedly be her enduring legacy.

"I, like many policing colleagues around the country, will be paying our respects in the coming days and our thoughts and prayers remain with the Royal Family during this difficult time."

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it wase deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.Nottinghamshire’s Chief Fire Officer, Craig Parkin, said: “We join the nation in mourning the loss of Her Majesty The Queen.

“All at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service send our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Royal Family.

“As a mark of respect to Her Majesty and to recognise her incredible service to the country, the Union Flag will be flown at half-mast at our stations."

Richard Henderson, Chief Executive of East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) NHS Trust said: “On behalf of the whole of East Midlands Ambulance Service, I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this time of national mourning.

“A number of colleagues at EMAS have had the privilege to meet Her Majesty for the exemplary work and commitment they have shown to the ambulance service, through being recognised on the New Year’s Honours List, specifically being awarded the Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal.