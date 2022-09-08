Queen Elizabeth II death: tributes paid by leading Ashfield Council figures
Tributes have been paid by leading memers of Ashfield District Council after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Coun David Walters, council chairman, said: “We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty and would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of Ashfield Council.”
Queen Elizabeth, the longest-serving monarch in British history, passed away at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon with her family by her side.
Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland (Ash Ind), council leader, said: “On behalf of the residents of Ashfield, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the Royal Family on the extremely sad news of the passing of Her Majesty. She truly was an inspirational figurehead.
“The council will immediately fly our flags at half-mast and in all our public buildings we will open books of condolence.
“This is devastating news – the Queen has been a constant in the lives of Ashfield residents for more than seven decades.
“There will never be a Monarch like her. In June, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 70 years on the throne with her Platinum Jubilee.
“Ashfield came alive with dozens of street parties, beacon lightings and a whole host of events across our cistrict.
“We will look at the best way to bring our communities together to mark the life of someone who has been a truly remarkable public servant.”