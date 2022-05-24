Queen's Platinum Jubilee: your guide to events planned for Hucknall, Bulwell and local villages

Parties, pageantry and Union Jack bunting are all in the offing as the nation prepares to honour the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

And a flurry of celebrations are planned in Hucknall, Bulwell and local villages, including several roads being closed off for street parties.

Here is a selection of events being planned:

The Dispatch district celebrated the Diamond Jubilee in style. What is in store for the platinum event?

The John Godber Centre on Ogle Street in Hucknall is hosting a ‘Big Jubilee Lunch’ from 12.30pm to 3.30pm on Sunday June 5. It will be a fun-filled afternoon of games, activities and a raffle, with those taking part bringing their own food.

Hucknall’s Station Hotel is hosting Jubilee-themed events from June 2-4, the biggest of which will be a family fun day on Saturday June 4 with everything from stalls and children’s games to face painting.

Damo’s on Annesley Road in Hucknall is planning a weekend of celebrations, including a ‘Right Royal Knees Up’ on Friday June 3 with its take on a ‘bottomless brunch’. On Sunday (June 5) there is a family-friendly ‘street party picnic’ from 2pm to 5pm with a toast to Her Majesty with an afternoon tea.

On Thursday, June 2, a Platinum Jubilee Beacon will be lit at 9.45pm at Bulwell Bogs. This event is by invite only and will recognise key workers who helped the community during the pandemic. It will include live music, food, choir performance and tree planting.

On Saturday, June 4, a free hog roast is being staged for the community at Hall Farm in Linby from 5.30pm run by the local churches. To help planning and to register an interest visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/community-hog-roast-tickets-316529737967.

On Thursday, June 2, there will be the lighting of a Jubilee Beacon at Top Cross, Linby at 9.15pm and other attractions in Linby and Papplewick over the weekend include live music at Papplewick and Linby Village Hall on Friday, June 3; on Saturday, June 4, there is an open day at Brooke Farm in Linby, at Hanson House, Linby (10am to 2pm) there is a fundraising jubilee event in aid of the Brain Tumour Charity, afternoon tea is on offer at the village hall and live music at Papplewick’s Griffin’s Head; and street parties will be held in both Linby and Papplewick from 1pm on Sunday June 5.

In Bulwell, a jubilee market is planned from 9am until 4pm on Saturday, June 4. Everything from free mobility scooter security marking to community-group stalls among usual traders will be on offer.

Hucknall’s George Street Working Men’s Club is hosting a family fun night on Friday, June 3.

Please get in touch with venues if you have any queries over timings, booking, limitations or costs.

If you are holding a Platinum Jubilee party or event, email the details to [email protected]