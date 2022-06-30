Questions need answering over Hucknall 'super' health-centre plans, says town Labour councillor

Coun Keir Morrison (Lab), who represents Hucknall South on Ashfield District Council (ADC), says it is ‘no secret’ his home town’s health provision is ‘in crisis’.

Earlier this year, the Dispatch laid bare the extent of this, reporting NHS Digital figures that revealed GPs in the town each have a patient pool of thousands, with some dealing with more than 4,000.

With the town pinpointed for thousands of new homes, plans to boost health provision include a new Cavell health centre with services all under one roof.

Coun Keir Morrison and Piggins Croft Car Park which has been pinpointed as the project's location

But the location pinpointed, part of the town’s Piggins Croft car park, has sparked frustration, with many residents suggesting their are better potential sites.

Coun Morrison said: “The Ashfield Independents are planning to bulldoze our surrounding greenbelt for more houses in and around the town, putting further pressure on our infrastructure.

“This will have catastrophic consequences unless capacity is improved.

Coun Keir Morrison will challenge the council this week over the loss of parking that would be caused by building the health hub on Piggins Croft

“On the plans for the Cavell centre, I have a number of questions which have, so far, gone unanswered.

“Where will this new centre be built?

"Piggins Croft has been suggested but if that’s the case the town will lose much-needed town centre car parking.

"Also, how much would ADC stand to gain as a capital receipt for selling or leasing the land?

Coun Keir Morrison says proposals to build in Misk Hills are outrageous and the town needs to say enough is enough

"What’s more, who is paying for the new centre, how much will each authority contribute and what funding is available?

“Any new facility has to be right for the town, in the right location with the right values and principles.

"For example, is this new centre going to be run as a private health business which puts profit before patients’ needs?

“If there is a recruitment issue in attracting GPs to work in Hucknall, where will these be found for the new centre?

"And what impact will this have on existing GP surgeries?”

Coun Morrison has now called on the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Hucknall’s MP, Conservative Mark Spencer, and the leadership at ADC to answer these questions and ‘reassure the public’.

He added: “I’m certainly not against a new health facility, in fact I welcome it.

"However, it’s crucial that these questions are answered before any decisions are made.”