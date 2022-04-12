Raw sausage is 'weirdest item yet' picked up by Hucknall's litter wombles
Hucknall’s litter wombles were out in Titchfield Park in the town for their latest big clean-up of the area.
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:22 am
But it’s fair to say they probably got more than they were expecting when an uncooked sausage turned up amongst the litter.
Matt Williams, Wombles leader, posted on Facebook: “A sausage is definitely the weirdest item I’ve found so far.
He added: “Just the one bin liner from the local park which considering it’s half-term and the weather has been fairly nice is quite surprising.”