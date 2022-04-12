Raw sausage is 'weirdest item yet' picked up by Hucknall's litter wombles

Hucknall’s litter wombles were out in Titchfield Park in the town for their latest big clean-up of the area.

By John Smith
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:22 am
But it’s fair to say they probably got more than they were expecting when an uncooked sausage turned up amongst the litter.

Matt Williams, Wombles leader, posted on Facebook: “A sausage is definitely the weirdest item I’ve found so far.

He added: “Just the one bin liner from the local park which considering it’s half-term and the weather has been fairly nice is quite surprising.”

A raw sausage was found by the Hucknall litter wombles on their latest pick in Titchfield Park

