The British Independent Retailers Association said urgent action must be taken to address the "concerning trend" to protect employees and customers.

Office for National Statistics figures show there were 15,102 shoplifting offences recorded by Nottinghamshire Police in 2023.

It was up 31 per cent from 11,521 offences in 2022 and the highest since comparable records in 2003.

There was a record number of shoplifting offences recorded in Nottinghamshire last year

John Halliday, marketing director for Bira, said the latest figures "paint a troubling picture for independent retailers and businesses across the UK".

He said: "Retail crime not only inflicts financial losses but also poses a grave threat to the safety and well-being of shop staff and customers."

He added a survey by Bira found 35.5 per cent of shop staff had experienced verbal abuse from individuals in their shop. Of those physically assaulted, 70 per cent opted not to report the incidents to the police.

"It's imperative that urgent action is taken to address this concerning trend and ensure the security of both businesses and their employees and customers," he said.

Across England and Wales, shoplifting crimes jumped 37 per cent with 430,104 recorded in the year to December 2023.

It was the highest level in 20 years.

James Lowman, chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores, said the figures were "sadly not surprising".

He added: "Thieves are stealing on a regular basis without fear of apprehension, so it’s essential that every police force in the country takes theft seriously, not least because challenging thieves is one of the biggest triggers for abuse of shopworkers".

The figures are likely to only represent a "fraction of the true picture on shop theft", he said, as the "vast majority" end up not being reported.

Nick Stripe, from the ONS, said police recorded crime in the past 12 months shows "notable" increases in robbery, theft from the person and shoplifting.

The figures show 81,094 robberies were recorded in England and Wales in 2023, up 13 per cent from the year before.

The number of offences involving theft from the person rose 18 per cent from 2022, reaching 125,563 recorded crimes last year.

In Nottinghamshire, there were 1,090 robbery offences in 2023, up slightly from 1,050 the year before.

There were also 974 theft from the person offences recorded last year, a fall from 1,039 in 2022.

Crime and policing minister Chris Philp insisted the figures show "communities are safer and our plan to cut crime and protect the public is working".