Recruiting on-call firefighters across Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is calling on individuals who want to make a difference in their community.

You can apply to become an on-call firefighter at one of the 16 on-call fire stations across Nottinghamshire from March 10 to April 1, 2025.

These stations are: Blidworth, Ashfield, Warsop, Worksop, Harworth, Misterton, Retford, Tuxford, Southwell, Collingham, Newark, Bingham, Stapleford, Eastwood, Hucknall and East Leake.

The Service is seeking individuals who are committed to making a difference in their local community by joining the dedicated team of firefighters serving across the county.

As an on-call firefighter you will play a crucial role in responding to emergencies, saving lives, and supporting the work that Nottinghamshire's fire and rescue service does daily.

Candidates must live or work (with their employers consent) within five minutes of an on-call fire station in Nottinghamshire, and successful candidates will need to be able to commit to specific dates throughout the recruitment process, including Job Related Tests (JRT's), interviews, and other assessments.

This year, various contracts are available to suit a range of people, offering further flexibility and enabling applicants to balance other responsibilities.

The service offers five contract bands, meaning they are looking for people who can cover 30, 54, 85, 110 or 120 hours cover per week.

These are dependent on the needs for firefighters at each fire station.

When you apply for a position, you'll be asked what hours cover you can provide each week – with further information required upon request.

The main aim is to have fire crews available 24/7 across the whole of Nottinghamshire, therefore the service is looking for people who can provide cover both day and night, weekdays and weekends.

According to a Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, becoming an on-call firefighter within Nottinghamshire is a rewarding role – as not only do you have the chance to be part of an essential team who saves lives, but you also gain the flexibility of working around personal commitments.

To apply, visit their webpage at www.notts-fire.gov.uk for insights into the role of an on-call firefighter, the activities you can expect to be involved in, and more details about the recruitment process.

Don't forget that applications close at 23:59 on April 1, 2025.