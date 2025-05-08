Reform to decide new leader of Nottinghamshire County Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reform UK is expected to decide who will be the new leader of Nottinghamshire County Council by Monday (May 12).

A party source told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the decision is expected to be finalised by May 12, following the party’s sweeping victory in the local election.

Nigel Farage’s party swept to power in a poll result which followed a similar pattern in local votes held in other areas of England on May 1 – nationally Reform won control of ten councils overall and two regional mayoral posts.

At Nottinghamshire County Council, the party unseated the Conservatives, although former Tory leader Coun Sam Smith defended his own seat and is expected to remain as leader of the group in opposition.

Nottinghamshire County Council's Oak House

Labour and the Ashfield Independents were also dealt heavy losses, losing 11 and nine seats respectively.

Dr John Doddy, who had been the only Reform councillor before the May 1 election, says the party will decide who should be the county council leader in the “oncoming days” but did not specify a date.

However, a different party source told the LDRS the leader’s identify is due to be finalised on Monday, May 12, following a meeting.

Dr Doddy was re-elected as a Reform councillor in his Stapleford and Broxtowe Central division.

When asked by Notts TV if the county council has elected their leader, he said: “We’re going to be meeting shortly to decide a leader in the oncoming days.

“We’re a new group now in charge of the county hall.”

When asked whether they’ve elected Cabinet members, Dr Doddy said this will only happen once the county council leader has been decided.

He said: “Cabinet will be appointed once the group leader is selected.

“Once these are in place, we will then decide our group secretaries that are under cabinet appointments.

“Vice chairs of the committees will then follow after that. That’s the stages we’re going according to.”

Dr Doddy said other procedures were yet to be finalised, saying he was the group’s unofficial “spokesperson”, and adding the party is still getting on its feet after Friday’s historic set of results.

The county council’s next full council meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 22, at Oak House.

Dr Doddy added: “We’re following Reform’s policy procedure when it comes to appointing our members.

“We’ll appoint our group deputy leader, secretary, and then there are 20 steps after that are required before we prepare for a full council meeting on May 22.

“We will appoint our chairman and vice-chair of the council then.”