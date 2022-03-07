Relief for Hucknall and Bulwell motorists as traffic lights fixed at island near M1 junction 26

Traffic was backed up at Nuthall this morning

The signals near Nuthall roundabout were stuck on red.

Travelwise Nottingham reported the issue via its social media channels at 7.45am.

It said in a tweet: “Temporary traffic signals on the junction of Nuthall Road Stockhill Lane have failed and are stuck red.“Please be aware this is causing significant delays on the inbound A610 back to Nuthall Roundabout.“Allow extra time for your journey.”