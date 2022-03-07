Relief for Hucknall and Bulwell motorists as traffic lights fixed at island near M1 junction 26
There is relief for Hucknall and Bulwell motorists after technicians fixed traffic lights that failed and caused rush-hour tailbacks at the island that allows access to junction 26 of the M1 this morning (Monday).
Monday, 7th March 2022, 8:18 am
Updated
Monday, 7th March 2022, 11:23 am
The signals near Nuthall roundabout were stuck on red.
Travelwise Nottingham reported the issue via its social media channels at 7.45am.
It said in a tweet: “Temporary traffic signals on the junction of Nuthall Road Stockhill Lane have failed and are stuck red.“Please be aware this is causing significant delays on the inbound A610 back to Nuthall Roundabout.“Allow extra time for your journey.”
Around an hour after the problem Travelwise reported the issue had been fixed. Traffic backlogs have now gone.