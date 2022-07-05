Remembering Jamie Brough as Hucknall stages special charity memorial match

Well known Hucknall man Jamie died suddenly last month, leaving everyone who knew and loved him, shocked and saddened.

He was prominent figure in Hucknall sport through his Sports Gateway company.

He also had strong links to Alfreton Town FC and it was two academy sides from the Reds – from 2017 and 2021 – who played out the game, skippered by Jamie’s sons Morgan and Jude.

The game also raised funds for the family’s chosen charity Sport in Mind.

Karen Brough, Jamie’s wife of 20 years, said: “The match was a huge success and we managed to raise approximately £3000 for Sport in Mind.

“We would like to thank all the players managers and coaches for attending as well as those that volunteered to organise and help out on the day.

"A big thank you also to Hucknall Town FC for hosting.

“The day was was orchestrated by Jamie’s sons Morgan and Jude, and along with his daughter Ruby, who handed over the trophy, they certainly did their dad proud.”

1. Doing dad proud Jamie's sons Morgan (left) and Jude skippered the two sides and daughter Ruby presented the cup at the end Photo: Other Photo Sales

2. All about Jamie Two sides from Alfreton Town played out the match Photo: Other Photo Sales

3. Home fixture The game was played at Hucknall Town's Watnall Road ground Photo: Other Photo Sales

4. Leading by example Jamie's son Jude skippered one of the sides on the day while his brother Morgan led the other team Photo: Other Photo Sales