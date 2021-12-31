An artist's impression of the changes planned for the bus station

In recent weeks, plans were revealed to upgrade the bus station with a better waiting area, new shelters and canopies and upgraded real time information signs.

Nottingham City Council is also looking at making the bus station, in Vere Street, more sustainable by installing either solar panels or wind turbines to power the facilities using renewable energy.

Currently more than 600 bus services run through the station every day.

Councillor Maria Joannou (Lab), who represents Bulwell, said: “The bus station is not the most inspiring place and this will give it the lift Bulwell needs, it is a fantastic opportunity for the area.

“I am thrilled to bits they will be making it more accessible for wheelchair users.

“Lots of people come to Bulwell Market from throughout the city and this will be the makeover it really does need as it has been long overdue a facelift.

“If you improve people’s environment, they’re happier and have pride in the area they live in. It is a win win for everybody.

“It is great that they are looking at installing solar panels or wind turbines in order to meet the council’s carbon neutral target too.”

The project is part of Nottingham and Derby’s Transforming Cities programme, which secured £161 million from the Department for Transport to invest in local transport infrastructure.

The council says the scheme’s benefits will include safer passenger waiting facilities, improved accessibility for wheelchairs and a better overall environment.

It adds removing the bus stop infrastructure from the footways to the north and south of the bus station will improve pedestrian flows, while also creating space to add new planting to improve biodiversity.

Cllr Joannou added: “As a councillor I want to see the centre continue to be improved. This is a step in the right direction.”

The council is also looking to hear from residents about the plans – and any thoughts and suggestions should be sent to [email protected] by 31 January 2022.