Road closed in Annesley after 'serious' crash

By Shelley Marriott
Published 27th Oct 2025, 14:38 GMT
Firefighters from Ashfield and Mansfield Fire Stations are dealing with crash in Annesley.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the A611 Derby Road in Annesley after a crash earlier today (Monday, October 27).

The road has been closed in both directions.

Police and ambulance are also in attendance.

The road is expected to be closed for six to eight hours.

A post on the Nottinghamshire Police Facebook page said: “We have closed the A611 Derby Road at Annesley in both directions following a serious road traffic collision.

“The road is closed between the A608 roundabout and Shoulder of Mutton Hill.

“The road is expected to be closed for some time while investigations take place.

People are being advised to find alternative routes and avoid the area.”

