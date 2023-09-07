'Road safety' message issued as Nottinghamshire children return to school

Watch more videos on Shots!

Via – East Midlands’ Road Safety Team – together with Nottinghamshire Council, has issued a safety measure as children return to school.

Road safety is a "shared responsibility” and the partnership said “it is up to us all to keep highway users safe, particularly vulnerable groups, such as children, by following the rules of the road”.

The back-to-school season can present challenges on the county’s roads and pavements, especially around schools where there are a greater number of pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

Nottinghamshire pupils and staff return to school. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

This can include young people making school journeys independently for the first time, or others making their first trip to a new school.

Via and Nottinghamshire Council have asked people to take extra care, especially towards those with less experience of using the roads.

Coun Neil Clarke, council cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “With students returning to the classroom this week, there will soon be an increase in children walking, cycling and taking the bus to schools throughout Nottinghamshire.

“The back-to-school period is a fitting moment to remind road users to be extra vigilant and help keep young people safe while they are out in the community.

“We also encourage parents and guardians to discuss personal safety and awareness tips with their children.

“While also planning their journeys beforehand or choosing to walk or cycle to school, which can help to ease congestion on the roads.”

Nottinghamshire’s school crossing patrols have also returend to help children get to and from school safely, with road-users urged to be considerate and remember to ‘stop for the lollipop’ to help children on their journey to and from school.

The council has designed a School Travel Toolkit – available at nottinghamshire.gov.uk/education/travel-to-schools/school-travel-toolkit – containing information and advice for school leaders, teachers, parents and carers, children and residents who live near schools.