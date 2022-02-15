Rooftop gig at Hucknall's Arc Cinema to celebrate new Beatles film opening at the venue this week

To promote new documentary film The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema tomorrow (Saturday) and Wednesday, February 23, a trio of musicians took to the venue’s roof for their very own rooftop performance.

By John Smith
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 2:58 pm

Mark Gallagher, cinema manager said on the Arc’s Facebook page: “We decided to recreate The Beatles’ famous rooftop gig to celebrate the fact we’ve got the film here.

"I asked a couple of friends of mine to come and play on the roof.

"We headed up there to have a bit of fun and they played Get Back.”

Paying tribute to the Fab Four, a band played on the roof of Hucknall's Arc Cinema to celebrate the opening of the new Beatles film at venue this week

To see clips of the Arc rooftop gig, visit the Facebook page here.

Book tickets to see the film now here.

Read More

Read More
Iconic Batmobile is coming to Hucknall's Arc Cinema for new Batman movie fan eve...
Arc CinemaHucknallFacebook