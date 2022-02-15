Rooftop gig at Hucknall's Arc Cinema to celebrate new Beatles film opening at the venue this week
To promote new documentary film The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema tomorrow (Saturday) and Wednesday, February 23, a trio of musicians took to the venue’s roof for their very own rooftop performance.
Mark Gallagher, cinema manager said on the Arc’s Facebook page: “We decided to recreate The Beatles’ famous rooftop gig to celebrate the fact we’ve got the film here.
"I asked a couple of friends of mine to come and play on the roof.
"We headed up there to have a bit of fun and they played Get Back.”
To see clips of the Arc rooftop gig, visit the Facebook page here.
Book tickets to see the film now here.
