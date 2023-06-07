RSPCA: Every cat and dog available for adoption right now in Mansfield and Ashfield

4 . Lucky

Lucky the lurcher is playful, cheeky and has a fun-loving character for life. Lucky will need experienced owners who can continue his training as he does forget how big he is and will pull on the lead when excited. He will also need house-training and will need someone at home with him most of the time. Lucky would love an active family, he loves his walks and enjoys playing with other dogs, though he can be a little boisterous. Photo: m