RSPCA partners up with pet food supplier to help pets amid rehoming crisis

As part of the partnership, McAdams will also provide a bag of dry food for every rescue dog and cat adopted from an RSPCA centre and donate up to £80,000 from the proceeds of sales.

It comes as the national animal charity faces a rehoming increase – the RSPCA’s Great Ayton national centre, which serves Nottinghamshire, as well as Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and Cumbria, has seen a 150 per cent increase in cat intakes year on year.

Emma Slawinski, RSPCA director of policy, prevention and campaigns said: “With animals now spending longer than ever in our care, we are doing everything we can to ensure they stand the best chance in life and finding a forever home.

Emma Slawinski, director of policy, prevention and campaigns at the RSPCA and Neil McAdam, founder of McAdams Pet Food with Mastiff Crossbreed Bonnie who’s been waiting for her forever home for six months.

“Along with specialist behavioural and training support for our rescue animals, a key focus for us is their nutrition, so our partnership with McAdams could not have come at a more ideal time and we are thrilled to be working with them.

"The company shares our values including a passion for higher-welfare farming and traceability and we have worked together to create a partnership designed to set the standards in animal wellbeing in the pet trade. It’s not only benefiting domestic animals, but ensuring a better life for farm animals too.”