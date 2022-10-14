RSPCA partners up with pet food supplier to help pets amid rehoming crisis
The RSPCA has announced a partnership with pet food supplier McAdams which will see rescue animals provided with higher welfare, ethically-sourced pet food as they await their forever home.
As part of the partnership, McAdams will also provide a bag of dry food for every rescue dog and cat adopted from an RSPCA centre and donate up to £80,000 from the proceeds of sales.
It comes as the national animal charity faces a rehoming increase – the RSPCA’s Great Ayton national centre, which serves Nottinghamshire, as well as Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and Cumbria, has seen a 150 per cent increase in cat intakes year on year.
Emma Slawinski, RSPCA director of policy, prevention and campaigns said: “With animals now spending longer than ever in our care, we are doing everything we can to ensure they stand the best chance in life and finding a forever home.
“Along with specialist behavioural and training support for our rescue animals, a key focus for us is their nutrition, so our partnership with McAdams could not have come at a more ideal time and we are thrilled to be working with them.
"The company shares our values including a passion for higher-welfare farming and traceability and we have worked together to create a partnership designed to set the standards in animal wellbeing in the pet trade. It’s not only benefiting domestic animals, but ensuring a better life for farm animals too.”
Neil McAdam, McAdams founder, said: “Our intention is to improve the lives of dogs and cats in their care, at a time when rehoming charities need our support more than ever.”