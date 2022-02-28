Hucknall Parish Church to chime to the sound of Rutter's Requiem at special concert this weekend
Music For Everyone is presenting special concert by the Nottingham Chamber Singers and Classical Players at Hucknall Parish Church this weekend.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 4:15 pm
The Requiem by Rutter will be the main piece of the concert, along with works by Schumann and Brahms, as well as movements from Songs and Legends of Robin Hood by local composer Guy Turner.
The concert is on Saturday, March 5 at 7,30pm.
Tickets are £10 (£9 concessions, £5 students and children) and available from the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street or online here.
