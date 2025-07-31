Safeguarding police officers secure stalking orders to protect Nottinghamshire victims from harm

Officers are using specialist protection orders as part of measures at their disposal to safeguard vulnerable people in Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stalking Protection Orders (SPO) are a civil order that imposes restrictions on the behaviour of an offender that a court deems necessary to protect an individual from harm.

Stalking can be identified using the ‘FOUR’ acronym, which indicates different types of behaviour – Fixated, Obsessed, Unwanted, and Repeated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can take different forms and can be physical or digital – it may include social media messages, letters, or gifts, and extend to observation and surveillance.

Officers are using specialist protection orders to safeguard vulnerable people. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Nottinghamshire Police say they are determined to support victims of stalking and will work to secure the best achievable outcome, from arrests and imprisonment to protection orders.

Since January 2025, the force has helped secure additional SPOs as part of its safeguarding efforts to ensure victims are protected.

A SPO offers early intervention to help manage a person suspected of stalking to prevent their behaviour from escalating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victims can experience multiple incidents of stalking before they report, and it can cause feelings of fear, anxiety, and leave people feeling powerless.

Early action helps to prevent further harm and therefore orders are applied for by the police on behalf of a victim against individuals considered harmful, even if they have not yet been convicted of an offence.

They are not an alternative to prosecution, but they enable officers to enforce behaviour restrictions and specific requirements to help prevent stalking.

This can include prohibiting an offender from contacting a victim by any means, visiting their home or workplace, or posting about them on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breaching a SPO is a criminal offence, and perpetrators are liable to be arrested and brought before the courts.

In the most serious cases, sentences can include up to five years' imprisonment.

DS Olivia West is part of Nottinghamshire Police’s safeguarding and harm reduction team.

She said: “Violence against women and girls in all its forms is completely unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We remain committed to doing everything we can as a force to prevent and reduce the harm it causes and hold offenders to account.

“Each order is bespoke to an individual and the circumstances of their case – it may be temporary or indefinite.

“This helps ensure immediate protection measures can be put in place after an incident happens.

“Our use of protection orders is in addition to a range of other important tools to reduce risk and protect people from harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Victims will be listened to, treated with compassion, and we will support you.

“Anyone who thinks they are being stalked is encouraged to report it to the police online or by calling 101.

In an emergency, always dial 999.”