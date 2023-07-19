These classroom-based sessions, developed and delivered by Via East Midlands with Nottinghamshire Council, are aimed at Year 12 and 13 students, whether they are driving, learning to drive, or a passenger with friends.

The sessions are delivered as hour-long workshops, during which Via’s safer highways team will cover reducing speed, avoiding distraction, using seatbelts, and not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Young people in Nottinghamshire will have the chance to learn safer driving tips thanks to new safer driving sessions. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Council)

During the workshops, Via’s aim is to avoid placing the emphasis on the consequences of driving over the limit or driving while distracted, but instead to highlight useful strategies to prevent the situation from developing.