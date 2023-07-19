News you can trust since 1904
Young people in Nottinghamshire will have the chance to learn safer driving tips thanks to new safer driving sessions that have been launched for schools, colleges, and centres for vocational training across the county.
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:46 BST

These classroom-based sessions, developed and delivered by Via East Midlands with Nottinghamshire Council, are aimed at Year 12 and 13 students, whether they are driving, learning to drive, or a passenger with friends.

The sessions are delivered as hour-long workshops, during which Via’s safer highways team will cover reducing speed, avoiding distraction, using seatbelts, and not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

During the workshops, Via’s aim is to avoid placing the emphasis on the consequences of driving over the limit or driving while distracted, but instead to highlight useful strategies to prevent the situation from developing.

For further information, if you are interested in hosting the course, or are a young person looking to book a place, email [email protected]