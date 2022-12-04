Satanists, druids and witches are among us in Ashfield, census results show

We take a look at the number of people practicing unusual religions in the Ashfield district.

According to the latest data released from the 2021 census, there are some rare beliefs in the area – from witchcraft to shamanism and taoists to satanists.

More than 94 per cent of the UK population – about 56 million people – answered the voluntary question on religion on the census last year and for the first time ever less than half of respondents described themselves as Christian, although it was still the most popular single religion.

In Ashfield however, having ‘no religion’ came out on top, with 63,366 respondents from a population of about 127,000 marking it down on their census. Christianity was the second most popular, with 53,095.

Following a concerted effort to have Jedi recognised as a religion on the last census, it was conspicuous by its absence this time around. It did not feature in the top 50 religions across the country.

However, there are still plenty of people practising unusual religions in Ashfield. We’ve picked out some of the more notable ones below.

1. Satanism 15 people recorded 'Satanism' as their religion on the 2021 census, ranking it as the 17th most popular religion in Ashfield.

2. Shamanism One person recorded 'Shamanism' as their religion on the 2021 census, ranking it as the 32nd most popular religion in Ashfield.

3. Druid Nine people recorded 'Druid' as their religion on the 2021 census, ranking it as the 19th most popular religion in Ashfield.

4. Zoroastrianism One person recorded 'Zoroastrianism' as their religion on the 2021 census, ranking it as the 32nd most popular religion in Ashfield. Zoroastrianism is one of the world's oldest organised faiths, originating in Iran.