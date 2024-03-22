Scheme to keep people safe while out on a date has relaunched across Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ask for Angela is a scheme used across the world and means anyone on a date which isn’t going as planned or is feeling unsafe and in danger can use the codeword to ask for help.

The scheme was created back in 2016 by Inspector Hayley Crawford, who is now based in Worksop, when she worked for Lincolnshire County Council as part of a wider project to decrease sexual violence and abuse.

The scheme is already well known and used all over the country which means anyone feeling unsafe can head to the bar and discreetly ask for Angela – causing the bar staff to get them to safety.

This could mean reuniting them with a friend, calling a taxi, or calling venue security and/or the police.

Insp Crawford said: “Relaunching Ask for Angela and seeing it in so many bars and venues across Nottinghamshire is amazing and to know that it may help just one person get out of a bad date or situation is great.

“I created Angela after hearing about people meeting on dating apps and realised there was nothing in place as a quick get out card if a date wasn’t going as planned.

“I want anyone on a night out or on a date - no matter your gender - to know that Angela is there, and the bar and venue staff will help you get out of that unsafe situation.

“Never be afraid to ask for help to get out of a bad situation or a bad date. I hope you never have to use the scheme but want you to remember it’s there if ever you need it.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “Tackling Violence against women and girls is incredibly important to me, it's a national issue but here in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire we're working together to do something about it.