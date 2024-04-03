Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Miss Nottinghamshire GB competition is seeking contestants to showcase their best-self on stage and compete for the prestigious title of Miss Nottinghamshire GB.

This is a unique opportunity for young women in Nottinghamshire to represent their community, raise awareness for important causes and make a positive impact in Nottinghamshire and beyond.

The competition will take place on Sunday, July 28 at the Village Hotel in Nottingham.

Have you got what it takes to be this year's Miss Great Britain Nottinghamshire? Photo: Submitted

Chloe Adkin, Miss Nottinghamshire GB regional director, said: “We are looking for confident, ambitious, and passionate young women to join us in the Miss Nottinghamshire GB competition.

"Whether you have experience in pageantry or are new to the scene, we encourage all eligible contestants to apply and showcase their unique qualities.”

Contestants must be between the ages of 18-30, can be of any marital or parental status, must hold a full British passport and must be residents, work or have strong connections to Nottinghamshire to be eligible to compete.

As part of the competition, contestants will participate in various rounds, including evening wear, swimwear, fashion wear and an interview segment, where they will have the opportunity to impress the judges with their poise and charisma.

The evening wear round is sponsored this year by Team Prom and each finalist will be invited to the boutique ahead of the competition to spend a day with the Miss Nottinghamshire GB organisation and Team Prom to find their perfect dress.

The lucky winner of Miss Nottinghamshire GB 2024 will win a prize package worth more than £1,000, including the official Miss Nottinghamshire GB sash and crown, entry into Miss Great Britain, including accommodation for the two-day event, dresses supplied by Team Prom, a bouquet of flowers sponsored by FlowerLife, training ahead of the Miss Great Britain grand final and much more.

If you think you have what it takes to be the next Miss Nottinghamshire and want to apply to enter – or learn more about – the competition, follow the event on social media at Miss Nottinghamshire GB or email [email protected]