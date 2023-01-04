Second day of strike action over pay planned at East Midlands Ambulance Service

The national pay dispute saw GMB members at East Midlands Ambulance Service take strike action over a 24-hour period, on Wednesday, December 21.

During the strike period, emergency 999 call numbers reduced by 33 per cent.

A second day of action has now been scheduled for Wednesday, January 11.

Ben Holdaway, EMAS director of operations, said: “I am grateful to our colleagues both on and off the picket lines, and in the trade unions, for their professionalism and collaboration throughout industrial action, to ensure we could continue to respond to patients in need of an emergency response.

“Please access care when you need it and continue to support the NHS by using services wisely – people should only call 999 if there is a risk to life, eg cardiac arrest, unconscious or catastrophic bleed, or if seriously ill or injured eg stroke or a serious traumatic injury.

"Ambulances will be sent to patients where clinically appropriate, eg where the life-saving equipment and skills of the clinicians on board are required.

“We will continue to work with trade union colleagues closely to keep patients safe in any future periods of industrial action and continue to fully respect the right of NHS staff to take lawful and peaceful action. However, we urge national employer representatives and trade union colleagues to proactively engage and reach a negotiated settlement to the dispute as quickly as possible.”