Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nottingham City Council has agreed to make the land the City Ground sits on available for sale to Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s executive members met on July 16, and formally agreed to put the freehold up for sale to the club.

Coun Neghat Khan (Lab), council leader, said the approval means from the council’s point of view ‘we’ve done everything we can’ to get a deal done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “The executive board has agreed to sell the freehold, sell the land, to Forest.

Nottingham councillors have agreed to sell the City Ground land to Nottingham Forest. Photo: Submitted

“So now that means we have done everything within Nottingham City Council to get the approval to get that deal done.

"Now all will be subject to signing legal contracts.”

Coun Ethan Radford (Lab), deputy leader, said officers will now work with the club to conclude the transaction in a timely manner.

Council documents state it is looking conclude the sale and receive the money in the 2024-25 financial year, which ends in March next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision means the council is happy with the terms of the deal on its side and the club must now reach its conclusion.

In a statement the club said last week it ‘continues to work on the terms for a conditional deal for the purchase of the freehold’.

It added the purchase is ‘entirely conditional on Nottingham Forest first being granted the relevant permissions that will allow us to realise our hugely ambitious plans our hugely ambitious plans for a significantly larger stadium capacity, world-class hospitality spaces and associated substantial real estate development in the vicinity of the ground’.

The club has been contacted for further comment.

Nottingham Forest currently leases the land from the council, but there had been just 33 years left on the existing agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lease extension to 250 years was seen as critical so the club could realise its plans to expand the stadium.

However, negotiations resulted in a stalemate earlier this year after the council asked for a larger sum for the lease.

Reports suggested it sought a rise from £250,000 a year to around £1m, following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

The council said at the time it is legally bound to make sure it achieves best value in decisions, particularly after declaring effective bankruptcy in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Government commissioners were also appointed in February, and they too will be ensuring best value is achieved in all areas of its operations.

Planning permission for the redevelopment of the Peter Taylor Stand, including the demolition of existing buildings, a new public realm, replacement club shop, car parking and associated works, was granted by Rushcliffe Council in July 2022.

Outline planning permission for up to 170 residential units, including flexible uses (class E) at ground floor, was also granted by the authority.

However, the club does not yet have planning permission to extend the Bridgford stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning permission for this element would allow the club to get the stadium capacity from just short of 30,000 up to 40,000.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), Rushcliffe Council leader, said should any further plans come forward ‘these will go through our usual independent planning process’.