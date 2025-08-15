'Set in Thatcher’s Britain but echoing loudly in Starmer’s era': Ashfield play showcases 'girl's-eye-view' of miners' strike

Various locations in Ashfield will feature a new play set on Sutton's Carsic Estate during the 1984 miners' strike this September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The miners' strike of 1984-1985 is a significant moment in the 20th century that divided communities and changed the trajectory of working-class people’s lives.

While stories about the event typically focus on miners and their wives, this new play set in Ashfield aims to highlight a different perspective: the experiences of working-class teenage girls and how the strike affected their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘sixTeen’ is a new play written by Nottinghamshire writers Lisa McKenzie and Jayne Williams, supported by New Perspectives Theatre Company.

Actor Anne Sharpe-Jones in rehearsal. Image shared by Ashfield Creates.

Both Lisa and Jayne’s mining families went out (and stayed out) in the miners’ strike and although 10 years separates them, they share similar stories of class, community and coming of age.

The play synopsis reads: “This is Carsic Estate and a girl's-eye view of a world built by industry, broken by policy, and handed down without a map.

“Set in Thatcher’s Britain but echoing loudly in Starmer’s era, this is not a history play. It’s a warning shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A raw, unflinching coming-of-age story, of working-class teenage girls and women finding their voices, fighting back, and rewriting the rules.”

Ashfield writer Dr Lisa Mckenzie during rehearsals. Image shared by Ashfield Creates.

Performed as an unplugged show by three actors, the event will include a question and answer session with Dr Lisa McKenzie, who grew up on the Carsic Estate during the strike.

This play was developed through New Perspectives’ unique Open Pitch programme.

When and where to watch

Third Stage – Concert Hall, Nottingham (NG1 5ND) This event will take place on Level 4 in the Royal Concert Hall. When: Tuesday, September 9, 4pm and 7.30pm

Tin Hat Centre, Selston (NG16 6BW) When: Wednesday, September 10, 7.30pm

Teversal Visitor Centre, Teversal (NG17 3HJ) When: Thursday, September 11, 7.30pm

John Godber Centre, Hucknall, (NG15 7FQ) When: Friday, September 12, 7.30pm

Cornerstone Theatre, Sutton, (NG17 1EE) When: Saturday, September 13, 2.30pm

Tickets are only £3. To book a ticket for any location, visit www.newperspectives.co.uk.