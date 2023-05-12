News you can trust since 1904
Seven things everyone from Nottinghamshire should have done at least once, according to ChatGPT

If you grew up, or currently live in Nottinghamshire, there are some things that absolutely all of us will have done at some point.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th May 2023, 12:48 BST

So we asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it came from Nottinghamshire and select the top seven things to do at least once in the area.

We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

Here are the seven things it came up with – how many of them have you done?

Sherwood Forest is a world-famous woodland that was once home to the legendary outlaw, Robin Hood. You can explore the forest's many walking trails, take a tour of the visitor centre, and learn about the forest's history and wildlife.

1. Visit Sherwood Forest

Sherwood Forest is a world-famous woodland that was once home to the legendary outlaw, Robin Hood. You can explore the forest's many walking trails, take a tour of the visitor centre, and learn about the forest's history and wildlife. Photo: jason chadwick

Nottingham Castle is a 17th-century mansion built on the site of the original medieval castle. The castle is famous for its association with Robin Hood and was once used as a prison. Today, you can take a tour of the castle's many exhibits and learn about the city's history.

2. Tour Nottingham Castle

Nottingham Castle is a 17th-century mansion built on the site of the original medieval castle. The castle is famous for its association with Robin Hood and was once used as a prison. Today, you can take a tour of the castle's many exhibits and learn about the city's history. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

Trent Bridge is a historic cricket ground that has been hosting matches since 1838. It's considered one of the most picturesque cricket grounds in the world and has hosted numerous international cricket matches over the years.

3. See the Trent Bridge

Trent Bridge is a historic cricket ground that has been hosting matches since 1838. It's considered one of the most picturesque cricket grounds in the world and has hosted numerous international cricket matches over the years. Photo: Naomi Baker

The National Justice Museum is housed in the historic Shire Hall and County Gaol in Nottingham. The museum explores the history of crime and punishment in England and includes exhibits on the justice system, prisons, and police.

4. Visit the National Justice Museum

The National Justice Museum is housed in the historic Shire Hall and County Gaol in Nottingham. The museum explores the history of crime and punishment in England and includes exhibits on the justice system, prisons, and police. Photo: Google

