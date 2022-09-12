News you can trust since 1904

Sign the Hucknall Dispatch's online book of condolence and post your message in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

People across Hucknall and Bulwell have joined the rest of the UK in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

By John Smith
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:07 am
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:08 am

Across towns and cities nationwide, books of condolence have been set up for people to leave their tributes to the country’s longest-reigning monarch, who died aged 96 last Thursday.

As messages of support for the Royal Family have come in from across the globe, Dispatch readers can leave their own personal messages by signing our online book of condolence.

