Sign the Hucknall Dispatch's online book of condolence and post your message in memory of Queen Elizabeth II
People across Hucknall and Bulwell have joined the rest of the UK in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Across towns and cities nationwide, books of condolence have been set up for people to leave their tributes to the country’s longest-reigning monarch, who died aged 96 last Thursday.
As messages of support for the Royal Family have come in from across the globe, Dispatch readers can leave their own personal messages by signing our online book of condolence.
To leave your tribute, click here.