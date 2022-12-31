Six times as many opposite-sex civil partnerships as same-sex unions in Nottinghamshire last year

A change in the law around civil partnerships saw them extended to opposite-sex couples from December 2019, and the first of these in England and Wales took place on December 31 that year.

Office for National Statistics figures show 78 opposite-sex couples in Nottinghamshire formed civil partnerships in 2021, compared with 13 same-sex civil partnerships.

It means there have been 202 opposite-sex civil partnerships in Nottinghamshire since a Government change to the law – 123 were formed in 2020 and one on New Years’ Eve 2019.

Same-sex couples register their intent to form a civil partnership at Brighton Town Hall in East Sussex, Monday December 5, 2005. Between 800 and 1,000 couples are expected to register today. Westminster already has 20 ceremonies booked for December 21. One of the busiest districts may be on the South Coast, where Brighton and Hove City Council says it already has 510 provisional bookings. See PA Story SOCIAL Partnership. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA

Previously, only same-sex couples could enter into civil partnerships, but in June 2018, the Supreme Court ruled this was incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

About 13,400 opposite-sex couples across England and Wales have formed civil partnerships since the end of 2019, including 5,700 last year.

Martin Loat, of the Equal Civil Partnerships campaign group, said: “Nearly 6,000 couples formed a mixed-sex civil partnership in 2021. That’s a lot of people – and families – who are now in a secure relationship, legally and financially, who obviously wanted an alternative to marriage.

“The number is lower than in 2020, but we know many many couples were waiting for the opportunity to have a civil partnership and preferred to remain unmarried otherwise. The pent-up demand, despite Covid restrictions, naturally boosted the number in its first year.”

The popularity of same-sex civil partnerships across England and Wales has plummeted since the first legalised gay marriages took place in 2014.

In 2021, just 1,039 took place, down significantly from 14,900 in 2006, the first full year in which same-sex couples could form a civil partnership.

Rich Pereira, ONS deputy director of demography, said: “In 2021, the majority of civil partnerships continued to be between opposite-sex couples, following their introduction in late 2019.

“Current data show the age distribution of people forming opposite-sex civil partnerships is older than those forming same-sex civil partnerships.

“Those forming opposite-sex civil partnerships are more likely to have been previously married or civil partnered than those forming same-sex civil partnerships."

