Black labrador Skye went missing on Monday, April 11 with her owner posting on the Hucknall People’s Community Facebook page that they had lost her around the new estate on the Rolls-Royce site.

However, Adept Care Homes, who operate Harrier House care home on the Rolls-Royce site, later posted that Skye had been found by staff there who looked after her until she was reunited with her owners.