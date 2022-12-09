Some Ashfield voluntary organisations ‘at breaking point’ amid cash concerns during cost-of-living crisis

New ideas, such as a levy on businesses willing to give to charities, have been put forward as groups look to find extra ways of raising cash.

The comments were made during a cost-of-living debate at Ashfield Council.

It included presentations from numerous groups, including organisations offering community transport, food parcels and financial advice.

Some voluntary organisations in Ashfield have told councillors they are “at breaking point”.

Councillors were told some organisations are struggling to fund their own budgets at a time when they are helping households on the breadline.

They say extra council support and better negotiations with generous businesses could be made to fund wages and vital services.

Teresa Jackson, Ashfield Voluntary Action manager, said: “There isn’t one voluntary organisation I represent that’s thinking ‘we’re okay’. They’re all struggling.

“Every organisation passionately works for the people they support. Some fortunately get a lot of support, while others don’t.”

She suggested an “exchange” with businesses, the council and voluntary groups could be created, to direct goods and money from the business community.

She said: “I’m wondering whether we could ask businesses for a certain amount, to give to the voluntary sector.

“This could be distributed around the sector in the same way we apply for grants.

Community transport organisation Our Centre said it was struggling to even cover the funds for a full-time minimum wage.

Angie Peppard, its manager, said: “We’re at breaking point. Everyone is being referred to us, but we don’t have the money to do our services.

“I don’t think everyone realises how important we are, not just us, but other organisations like us. Invest in us, don’t lose us.”

It is as the voluntary sector and charities face what one councillor described as the “perfect storm” as charities’ bills are increasing and external support is reducing, at a time when people need their services most, but cannot afford to donate.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “Everybody in the voluntary sector is a community hero. I’ve always felt businesses network strongly together, but our charities and the voluntary sector aren’t linked in with them.